Make sure you pack the sunscreen and have plenty of water on hand for the holiday weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The temperatures have been high but not the humidity thanks to an east wind which tends to warm us up but also keeps the humidity in check. What also helps is the extreme dry air overhead which works its way down to the surface and makes for much more comfortable 90 to 95 degrees.
In fact the heat index Thursday afternoon was 93 degrees and the actual temperature was 92 so it really hasn’t been a factor. The dry conditions will stick around as long as the wind stay basically out of the east. It may switch a bit early next week to the southeast which could make it a feel a little warmer.
There is little chance for rain over the next 7 days with this high pressure in control and not budging much. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds moving in from time to time in the afternoon and evening.
