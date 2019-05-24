Garbage truck fire at Five Points Park in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Roads on Central and Pineapple Avenue in Sarasota were closed for a few hours Friday morning after a fire in Five Points Park.
The fire started inside a garbage truck around 8:30am. The operator opened the back of the truck, giving fire crews access to extinguish the blaze. The garbage was then spread out on the street to extinguish any remaining sparks.
Waste Management brought in another truck to pick everything up and clean up the mess with help from the city’s Public Works Department.
The roads around Five Points Park were closed while cleanup of the area was completed.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.