Florida man wanted for trying fire bomb a home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man is wanted for trying to light a house on fire.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared this video of a man in Wimauma placing a bottle filled with an unknown substance and a paper wick on the porch of a home early this morning.
He then lit the device which caused a small explosion. A neighbor alerted the person inside the home and was able to put the fire out with a garden hose.
If anyone has any details on this incident or the suspect they should call Crime Stoppers.
