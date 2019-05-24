First Alert Weather: Hot and getting hotter as we move into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s all about the heat. High pressure with a breezy east wind will continue to keep us warm and prevent much of a sea breeze. Dry air aloft and at the surface will keep us dry today. Without our sea breeze and cooling afternoon showers our highs will remain in the mid 90′s. Long range forecast models keep us dry for at least the next 7 days.
Over the long weekend we will see the winds shift a bit to the southeast and humidity rise. With the increase in humidity our “feels like” temperatures will also increase and everyone is urged to remember the signs of heat stress, the pavement temperatures as you walk your pets and just how hot it will get in a closed car left in the Florida sun.
