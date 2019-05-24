First Alert Traffic: Roads have re-opened after accident on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a car collision 3322 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota that is an active scene.
The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle at the intersection of Bee Ridge and Nelson.
A ground transport trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
We are not sure what time the accident took place, but EMS arrived on the scene at 11:45 a.m.
We have received reports that the entire road is blocked off. There are injuries, but the severity has not been determined.
We will have further information when more details from the authorities.
