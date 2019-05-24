Deputies investigating road rage shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating a road rage shooting on the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota.
There were no injuries and deputies say the shooting happened after a minor traffic crash. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver Honda or Acura occupied by two black males.
There is nothing to indicate that there is any additional threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-31601201 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
