Chalkboard Champion: Elementary school teacher who always arrives early, stays late

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kara Carney is the definition of an unsung hero. She’s been a teacher for more than three decades and still worries about every student.
One mother at Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School told us Mrs. Carney stayed three hours after school to help her son with math homework. The principal, Pat Stream, says Mrs. Carney stays late on her own time without being paid, buys snacks for the kids without being reimbursed and is consistent.
“She goes above and beyond,” Stream said.
As for Mrs. Carney, she says the kids “deserve the best.” And that’s why she’s our ABC 7 Gettel Automotive Chalkboard Champion for May in Manatee County.
