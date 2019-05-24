Body cams updates in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Back in 2015, the federal government gave the City of Sarasota 24 high-tech police body cameras worth 36,000 dollars.
Now four years later, those cameras are still in boxes and the Chief now says they’re too old to use. The city commission will discuss body cams again at the next budget hearing.
As for those body cams in North Port, 75 officers there have been wearing cameras for about a month now. The police spokesman says so far there have been no major issues.
On average, each officer records about four hours of footage a day. So far, police received one public records request for footage and they provided it.
The department is in the process of increasing its internet speed, so they can make quicker downloads.
