91-year-old gas attendant shares the secret to life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In 10 years, where do you see yourself? In 20 years? What about when you’re 91 years old?
Savatore Laurie never thought at this age, he’d still be working, but not only does he clock in 40 hours a week, he does it willingly and with a huge smile.
It’s hard to slow down with life’s crazy demands, but this is one of those tasks that requires you to stop.
For five minutes, Sam’s Club customers in Bradenton get to fuel up their cars and sometimes, their souls.
“The VA doctors, they say, ‘just keep doing what you’re doing, don’t change anything,’ laughed Salvatore (Sal) Laurie." Another doctor said, he’s gonna die pumping gas!”
For Sal, time is a funny concept.
“It just goes by so fast,” Sal said. “I was only gonna stay 30 days, and it’s been 31 years!”
Hired as a temp when founder Sam Walton first opened Sam’s Club back in the 1980s, Sal quickly realized that each position he held felt more like a hobby than a job.
“Sam Walton was right, have fun," Sal said. "So I’m still here... It’s a joke. I can make a movie out here, full length. It’ll be the biggest comedy of the year.”
He laughs through every shift, never taking anything too seriously, even when the unthinkable happens, the pumps stop working.
“Try to make fun out of it," he said. "That’s why I say it can be a comedy out here. "
When asked if people get worked up waiting in the long lines, Sal answered, "Oh yeah, they say one more time and I’m going across the street. So I say boy, I hope it works. They say [they’ve] had it, I say I don’t blame ya.”
Don’t get him wrong, he’s 91 years old, it’s not always easy.
“Yeah, the first couple of hours, I know what no pain, no gain means,” Sal said. "But after a couple of hours, circulation kicks in, ya know. I walk around, talk to people.”
Filling cars with gas and people with inspiration.
“I tell them all, they gotta find something that they like and have fun," he explained. "If you’re working at a job and you’re not having fun, get out of that job and get something that you like. That you’re having fun doing.”
It’s his secret to life, along with constant prayer and he doesn’t see himself quitting any time soon.
“Doctors orders," Sal laughed.
He prefers not to accept the food stamps or subsidized housing from the government, instead choosing to serve as motivation to every one our parents and grandparents who may be feeling like their life is winding down.
His message to them: it’s never too late to get out and find something you love.
