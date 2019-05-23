Stroke awareness month honored on the Suncoast

(WWSB) - Having a stroke is the leading cause of disability and the 5th highest cause of death in the United States.
On Wednesday, in honor of National Stroke Awareness month a Sarasota rehabilitation facility is bringing awareness to the medical emergency. Last year alone, more than 400 patients were treated at ‘Encompass Health’ of Sarasota.
Most people think of a stroke as something that happens to older people. The executive vice president of the hospital tells us that more and more young people are having strokes.
Robert Franz is a stroke survivor and he says when he first had his stroke he couldn’t talk, walk, and his left side was paralyzed. Now, he has finished rehab and is back to doing what he loves.
But he continues to go back to learn more about his condition.
Some symptoms of a stroke include:
- Difficulty walking
- Blurred vision
- Difficulty speaking
- Weakness
