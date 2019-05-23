SRQ expects a busy Memorial Day Weekend travel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Millions of Americans are starting to head out for the upcoming holiday weekend, and the Sarasota Brenton International Airport is preparing for an increase in people traveling to and from the Suncoast.
“It’s going to be a lot busier here,” said Rick Piccolo, SRQ President and CEO
According to the AAA, nearly 43 million Americans will take off for vacation. Many like Julian Smith prepare in advance before they check in.
“I show up two hours early and I hang out here,” said Smith.
The long weekend is the unofficial start of the summer and SRQ is expecting an increase in traffic.
“We’ll see about a 50% increase in total seats in total in this four day period,” said Piccolo.
The reason, they say, two new air carriers were added with more than 20 new routes, and nearly 18 new destinations around the country.
“It’s a 35% increase on flights,” he said.
And more flights mean longer lines. So their message:
“Try to get here a little earlier, 90 minutes or so early, so when there’s crowds you through everything and make your flight on time,” said Piccolo.
They do say, however, there’ll be more airline and airport staff on deck. In order to make it less painful, they remind travelers to follow the airport’s checkpoint guidelines.
“The quicker you get your laptop out, take off any metal objects, you sure you get yourself ready and make the faster the process for everyone,” he said.
Piccolo also recommends to check with your airline before your flight for any delays due to weather.
