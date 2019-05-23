Sarasota Orchestra currently looking for a new home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra with a winning performance in the theater, loses in front of the city commission. The organization spent nearly two years studying multiple sites, only to have Payne Park taken off the table. The Van Wezel, an orchestra partner for several years would like to see a solution that keeps the orchestra in Sarasota. “I think they are an amazing orchestra and are vital to the arts community and to the city so I really hope they find a great solution for them,” said Van Wezel Performing Center’s executive director Mary Bensel.