Sarasota Orchestra currently looking for a new home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra with a winning performance in the theater, loses in front of the city commission. The organization spent nearly two years studying multiple sites, only to have Payne Park taken off the table. The Van Wezel, an orchestra partner for several years would like to see a solution that keeps the orchestra in Sarasota. “I think they are an amazing orchestra and are vital to the arts community and to the city so I really hope they find a great solution for them,” said Van Wezel Performing Center’s executive director Mary Bensel.
Earlier this week, President and CEO of Sarasota Orchestra Joseph McKenna says that wherever it goes, the orchestra would be great collaborators with the city, the neighborhoods and the environmental community. After the Payne Park decision, McKenna says in a statement:
“The orchestra’s committed to finding an urgently needed new home and that will continue to be our foremost goal. Given the city commission’s decision, Payne Park is no longer under consideration. our work continues on finding a site for a new music center.”
