Sarasota County woman couldn’t find her dad after she says assisted living facility shut down without notice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “When I arrived the place was deserted, no vehicles in the parking lot, I got a weird feeling when I pulled in,” said Judy Leavens.
Leavens says that was this past Sunday when she went to visit her 84-year-old dad Buzz, who has dementia. She and her mom visit the facility every two weeks. Leavens says noone from Live Oak Manor informed her that they had shut down or where her dad was.
“It was not a good feeling, of course I cried when I get to work because I couldn’t sleep and I still didn’t know where he was,” said Leavens.
After more than a day looking for her dad, she finally received a message from her dad’s attorney who was contacted by one of the case managers working at the facility. The message said Live Oak is closed as their contract was not renewed for this year. She was told that he was moved to another facility in Sarasota. Leavens was also informed that he was moved the week before.
“I’m very shocked, but what’s even more shocking than that, there was no signage on the door to let you know a place to call,” said Leavens.
Leavens, a paralegal, is relieved she was able to eventually track down her dad. She is still deciding whether or not to take legal action against the facility.
We did put in numerous calls to the number listed for Live Oak Manor but none of our calls were answered.
