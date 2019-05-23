Recipe for Lobster-Stuffed Sea Scallop & Potato Casserole from Mattison’s | Suncoast View

Procedure: preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray down a small casserole dish with pan spray. Reserve 1 cup of heavy cream and ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Soak the potato slices into the heavy cream and gently layer them into the casserole dish while sprinkling the cheese in between the layers. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. While the potatoes are cooking Place a small pan over medium heat and pour in the oil. Add the minced carrot, celery, and onion. Cook the vegetables until the they are soft and then add the garlic. Cook for 30 more seconds. Deglaze the vegetables with the sherry wine and reduce the wine until it is al sec. Next add the lobster stock and cook until it begin to boil. Add 1 tablespoon of the roux to thicken and 1 cup of the heavy cream. Continue to cook until the cream has also thickened. Remove mixture from the pan and set aside to cool. While the mixture cools begin to chop your lobster into small chunks ½ inch. Combine the lobster in a mixing bowl with ½ cup of the shredded Parmesan, fresh thyme, ¼ cup of the panko bread crumbs, and the vegetable mixture. Cut a small cross incision in the center of each scallop and stuff it with the lobster mixture, so that the stuffing is bulging over the top of the scallop. Set the scallops aside. In another small pan combine the remainder of the heavy cream and fresh tarragon. Bring the cream to a boil and stir in 1 tbls. of the roux to thicken. Pull the potatoes out of the oven and remove the aluminum foil. Gently place the stuffed scallops on top of the potatoes and pour the tarragon cream over the scallops. Combine the remaining panko bread crumbs and Parmesan together and sprinkle it over the top of the scallops as well. Return the casserole to the oven and bake for 8 more minutes or until the bread crumbs are golden brown and the scallops are to desired temperature.