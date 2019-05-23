Recipe for Grandma Lee’s Cheeseburger and Dip by Geier’s Sausage Kitchen | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grandma Lee’s Cheeseburger and Cheeseburger Dip
Ingredients:
Burger Mix (Serves 4-6)
· 2lbs Fresh Ground Chuck
· 2 TBSP Cavender’s Seasoning
· 1 cup Italian Bread Crumbs
· ½ cup finely chopped yellow onion
· ½ cup finely chopped green peppers
· ½ cup finely chopped celery (1-2 stalks)
· 1 egg
Dip Ingredients:
· 8 oz. of cream cheese
· ½ cup of mayo
· 2 TBSP Cavender’s Seasoning
· 2 TBSP Worcestershire Sauce
· ½ cup homemade bacon bits
· 2 cups shredded chedder
· Lettuce, chopped Dill pickle, chopped yellow onion, chopped tomato, ketchup and mustard for toppings
Instructions:
1. To make the burgers mix all of the ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Can be divided into 4 ½ lb burgers or 6 1/3 lb burgers.
2. To make the dip you want you use the mixture from step 1 and sauté the meat in a medium frying pan. Want to make sure to cook all the way through. Once the meat is cooked make sure to strain to get all the extra grease out.
3. Preheat oven to 350F.
4. Once the meat is strained and cooled down enough to work with put into a medium mixing bowl and add the cream cheese, mayo, Cavender’s seasoning, Worcestershire Sauce, half of the cheese and half of the bacon. Mix all together and put mixture into a casserole dish. Top with the rest of the cheese and bake for 12-15 min until the cheese has melted.
5. Top with your favorite cheeseburger toppings! Use the ingredients listed above: chopped yellow onion, bacon bits, Chopped Dill pickle, Ketchup and Mustard. Dip with chips or pretzels.
