Portion of State Road 70 to close in Manatee County to begin work on railroad crossings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A section on State Road 70 will be closed in Manatee County to most traffic starting June 8, as crews begin improvements on a rail crossing.
Workers will rebuild and resurface the crossing. The project is expected to be done by June 21.
Drivers will have two detours around the work. East of the rail crossing, State Road 70 will be open to local traffic only from 301 to 18th Street Boulevard East.
State Road 70 will be open west of the crossing to local traffic from U.S. 41 to 17th Street Court East.
