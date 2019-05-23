16 people arrested in meth trafficking bust in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thursday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of a long-term undercover operation to bust a meth operation in Nokomis.
The investigation began in October 2018, when detectives say they connected 44-year-old Jennifer Lambert sale and distribution of meth in Nokomis. Detectives say Lambert, who has drug arrests dating back to 2013, is known as “Mama Jen” and has been selling drugs for more than a decade.
Over the next eight months, detectives say they worked to take down Lambert’s network, including three mid-level dealers in Sarasota County, identified as 48-year-old Randy Greene of Nokomis, 38-year-old Erik Walker of Venice and 35-year-old Robert Cain of Sarasota. Detectives say Cain has 29 prior arrests in Sarasota County alone, including from 2016, when he was charged in connection with the death of Jason Head and is currently awaiting trial. He also has past arrests for theft, grand theft, vehicle theft and burglary.
In all, the undercover operation, dubbed, “Operation Ice Mama,” resulted in 16 arrests, including:
- Jennifer Lambert, 44, of Nokomis, charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and seven counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Randy Greene, 48, of Nokomis, charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Destruction of Evidence, one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, and seven counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Robert Cain, 35, of Sarasota, charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and four counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Robert McMullen, 56, of Sarasota, charged with one count of Purchase of Methamphetamine
- Scott Hill, 58, of in Nokomis, charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and one count of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Patricia Greene, 53, of Nokomis, charged with one count of Principal to Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Erik Walker, 38, of Venice, charged with one count of Fleeing to Elude, one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Jimalee Willis, 39, of Nokomis, charged with one count of Sale of Methamphetamine
- Joseph Hochberg, 27, of Sarasota, charged with one count of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Walter “Ricky” Lint Jr., 52, of Nokomis, charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- William Williams, 43, of Bokeelia, charged with one count of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Bobbi Jo Whiting, 50, of Nokomis, charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Casey Ross, 32, of North Port, charged with one count of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Drew Tilson, 29, of Nokomis, charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine and one count of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
- Heather Johnson, 33, of Venice, charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine and one count of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
- Ronda Gibson, 57, of Osprey, charged with one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of a Vehicle Known to Traffic Drugs, and five counts of Drug Possession
The operation resulted in 287.82 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and various illicit drugs seized. According to Sheriff Tom Knight, this is one of the agency’s most significant methamphetamine seizures to date.
During a news conference Thursday, Knight commented, "As for the dealers and suppliers, let Operation Ice Mama serve as a reminder that we don’t tolerate drug operations, dealer networks, or guns in the wrong hands. To that end, if you are in the business of dealing or supplying methamphetamine, know that we will identify you, we will disrupt your network and we will make sure you end up behind bars.”
