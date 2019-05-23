16 people arrested in meth trafficking bust in Nokomis

Over the next eight months, detectives say they worked to take down Lambert’s network, including three mid-level dealers in Sarasota County, identified as 48-year-old Randy Greene of Nokomis, 38-year-old Erik Walker of Venice and 35-year-old Robert Cain of Sarasota. Detectives say Cain has 29 prior arrests in Sarasota County alone, including from 2016, when he was charged in connection with the death of Jason Head and is currently awaiting trial. He also has past arrests for theft, grand theft, vehicle theft and burglary.