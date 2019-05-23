Manatee County planning to help fund new aquarium in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County commissioners are talking about pitching in to help fund Mote Marine Lab’s planned science education aquarium. Even though it will be built in Sarasota County.
The new state-of-the-art facility comes with a 130 million dollar price tag. County commissioners met last night about the possibility of helping fund the new Mote Marine facility, even though they turned down an earlier request from Mote to pitch in 15 million dollars.
County commissioners still want to help though. A spokesperson told ABC7 on Wednesday that county leaders still recognize that the new facility would boost tourism dollars which helps the entire area.
The exact amount of funding from Manatee County won’t be known until this summer, but we do know it will come from the county’s tourist development funds.
In a statement, Mote says it is grateful for the support from Manatee County, and looks forward to a continued partnership.
