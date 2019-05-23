57-year-old woman indicted on murder charges in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Dodge County Grant Jury has indicted a 57-year old woman who is accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman in 2018.
According to court documents, Lois Riess has been indicted on Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated, and Murder in the Second Degree, Intent.
She is accused of killing her 54-year-old husband, David and documents state that he was killed in March of 2018. The murder reportedly took place in the bathroom of their Blooming Prairie home with a .22 caliber handgun and a blanket was placed over his head.
Police say that Riess then flew to Florida where she met Pamela Hutchinson at a Fort Myers Beach bar and killed her to assume her identity.
According to police, Hutchinson’s body was found on April 9, by a hotel employee in the bathroom of a Hilton in Ocala, lying on a pillow and covered with a towel. She reportedly had been shot twice, once in the heart and once in the side.
Police believe this incident took place just before Reiss drove away to Texas in Hutchinson’s Acura car.
The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 dollar reward and a nationwide manhunt took place until she was taken into custody ten days after Hutchinson’s body was found.
A Dodge County Investigator flew to Florida in October and took possession of the handgun Riess allegedly used. After completing their forensics report earlier this year, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension determined that the handgun that was found in Florida matched the handgun that was taken from the Acura in Texas where Riess was arrested.
Riess has pleaded not guilty to all charges in Florida. She faces the death penalty in Florida, where she awaits trial.
A case management hearing is set for September in Fort Myers.
