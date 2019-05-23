First Alert Weather: Heat is the story into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A breezy east wind will keep the sea breeze close to the coast today and much of the area will see temperatures climb into the low 90′s this afternoon. Dry air aloft will keep the rain chance low today and into the weekend. Long range models suggest dry conditions continue into the next week. Some models put as many as 17 to 20 high temperatures records in jeopardy across Florida on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as temperatures get even warmer, topping out in the mid 90′s.