FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 31-year-old died in fatal crash on US-41 at Center Rd involving SCAT bus

VENICE (WWSB) -A vehicle crash involving a Sarasota County Area Transit bus has claimed the life of a 31-year-old on US-41 at Center Road. The roadblock is the left turn lane and north bound lane on US-41.
Kenny Watson a trooper from FHP says around 12:45 p.m. the driver of a Toyota Corolla was killed after hitting the back of a SCAT bus. Neither the driver or the lone passenger on the SCAT bus were injured.
Homicide Investigation is on scene and will be there for a few hours. Watson says drivers in South Venice need to please seek alternate routes.
