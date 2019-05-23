FHP set to conduct DUI WolfPack Detail in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Starting Friday Florida Highway Patrol will conduct DUI Wolfpack Detail in Sarasota County. This will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 8:00 PM until Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4:00 AM.
FHP says they aim to remove impaired drivers from the roadways to promote safety for drivers. FHP says troopers conducting the detail will be mobile while monitoring traffic to have be effective. FHP says driving impaired from alcohol or drugs put everyone on the roadways in danger. Do not drink and drive!
Quick Tips
- Florida law considers a driver with .08 or higher Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be impaired.
- Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of Florida law.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.