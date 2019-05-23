FHP: Crews remove 5,000 pounds of energy cans on I-75 after fire destroys tractor- trailer in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WWSB) - Thursday morning one man survived a vehicle fire on I-75 as the fire spread and destroyed a tractor-trailer in Hillsborough County.
Around 4:12 a.m. 45-year-old Emmen Ahmed of Virginia was driving a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer southbound on I-75 north of Fletcher Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol says Ahmed noticed something was wrong at the back tandem axle. That’s when the truck began to spark flames at the back of the tractor.
FHP tried to put out the fire, but it began to spread quickly and the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue team later stopped it. The fire closed the area for a few hours with two lanes that reopened at 7:30 a.m and all lanes opened at 8:15 a.m.
FHP says crews removed transported load of 5000 pounds of empty energy drinks from the road.
Photo Courtesy: FHP
