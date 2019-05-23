Circle of fire over the SE U.S. as dome of high pressure brings on the heat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large area of high pressure at the surface and into the upper reaches of the atmosphere will dominate our weather scene for the next week and beyond.
Typically May is a dry month and although it didn’t start out that way it is certainly going to end that way. The rain chance will stay 20% or lower over the next 7 days. Temperatures will stay some 5-8 degrees above average as well with the possibility of breaking some records along the way.
Things are starting to dry out as well which means we could be looking at a higher fire danger over the course of the next several weeks. Typically the rainy season doesn’t usually really get going until the 2nd week or so of June.
Expect a bit of a breeze from the east to start the day on Thursday with winds around 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with a 10% chance for an isolated storm later in the day.
With a brisk east wind throughout the day there will be little chance for a sea breeze on Thursday and Friday which means highs will soar into the low to mid 90′s for most places even the beaches could reach 90.
The water temperature is now at 83 degrees so it does provide some relief.
This pattern of above average temperatures will last in through the weekend and beyond.
