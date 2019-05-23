Buckle Up! North Port Police Cracking Down on Seat Belt Safety with “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police departments all throughout Florida will be increasing patrols as part of the national seat belt campaign “Click It or Ticket.” The extra enforcement will take place May 13 through June 2 – just in time for the busy summer season.
The North Port Police Department is making sure the Suncoast knows how important it is to wear a seat belt because in the matter of seconds, an accident can happen anywhere.
“We lost complete control of the car on the thruway. We rolled from wheel to roof to wheel to roof. The roof of the car was very, very dented in, but the seatbelts held us so tight that even my mother’s hat stayed on,” Jacqueline Trietley remembered. She and her mother were involved in a very serious accident, but thankfully, survived without any injuries.
Trietley says if it wasn’t for that safety measure, things would have definitely turned out different, “Had we not had those seatbelts on, we would’ve probably been killed or seriously injured.”
However, for more than 10,000 unbuckled passengers last year – that was unfortunately the outcome. That’s why our local authorities will be out and highly visible, around the clock – to insure everyone’s seat belts are on. If you’re caught not wearing it – you will get pulled over.
“When you’re not wearing your seat belt, you’re not hurting anyone but yourself, and it’s our job to make sure you’re doing so,” Officer Scott Guzman, with the North Port Police Department’s Traffic Unit, said.
If you don’t click it, you’ll be getting a $116 dollar ticket, and during this week’s campaign, officers are not backing down.
“There are no breaks. There are no warnings. If you’re caught operating or sitting in the front seat of a vehicle, you will be cited,” Officer Guzman explained.
