Bradenton home engulfed in flames Thursday morning

BRADENTON (WWSB) - One home was englufed in flames Thursday morning before fire crews arrived to the scene.
Around 5:35 a.m. Bradenton’s Fire Department received call about a house fire in the 1400 block of 19th Ave. West and arrived on the scene around 5:39 a.m.
BFD said they witnessed heavy smoke and flames from the front of the single-family home. BFD says the fire was under control at 5:49 a.m. No injuries were reported and no one was home at the time, according to the City of Bradenton’s Fire Department.
The home was a total loss.
The fire is under investigation by the BFD.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.