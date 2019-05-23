Affordable camps and activities for kids this summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Summer vacation is just around the corner for students in both Sarasota County and Manatee County.
While kids may be excited for a break, it can be a stressful time for parents to keep their kids busy and do so without breaking the bank. But, both counties offer affordable camps and activities for kids.
In Manatee County, a popular summer camp is their Summer Blast Camp. That camp will be offered at two different locations. The G.T. Bray Rec Center location will have camp from June 3rd to August 9th and the John H. Marble Rec Complex will hold camp from June 3rd to August 2nd. This camp is $110 a week and has a $30 registration fee.The camp offers things for kids 5 -13 years old like sports, art, and weekly field trips.
For kids older than 13, they can take part in the Junior Blast Program at the same locations, they’ll just be helping out camp counselors and that’s only $50 a week for that age group.
Manatee County also offers a variety of specialty camps.
There is a paddle board camp that teaches campers 8 -13 years old how to paddle board. That will be at Robinson Preserve and will be $125.
For those kids who love to fish, Manatee County has a freshwater fishing camp at Jiggs Landing for kids 9-12 years old. There’s also a saltwater fishing camp at Emerson Preserve for that same age group. Both camps cost $150.
Sarasota County is offering many specialty camps as well.
There will be a Jr. Golf Camp at Bobby Jones Golf Club. That’s for kids 8 to 18 years old and it’s has sessions all throughout the summer. That camp is $100 a week and includes a free lunch for campers.
Arlington Park will be offer a tennis and swimming camp. That will run all summer long and it’s $40 for the day or $110 for the week.
There will also be free events and activities for all ages at The Sarasota County Libraries all summer long. Activities include movies, art, and a life size inflatable planetarium.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.