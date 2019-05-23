Affordable camps and activities for kids this summer

In Manatee County, a popular summer camp is their Summer Blast Camp. That camp will be offered at two different locations. The G.T. Bray Rec Center location will have camp from June 3rd to August 9th and the John H. Marble Rec Complex will hold camp from June 3rd to August 2nd. This camp is $110 a week and has a $30 registration fee.The camp offers things for kids 5 -13 years old like sports, art, and weekly field trips.