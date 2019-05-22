Where does your tax money go in Manatee and Sarasota counties?

"Here at the county, we've created an online tool that we call a 'tax bill breakdown tool.' [For example,] you would make an entry of $200,000 as taxable value on your home and then it will show you the breakdown. So your tax bill is $642.80 that goes to Sarasota County [and] $221.26 of that bill goes to the sheriff's office and you can see all the other agencies here," Radtke explained.