VIDEO: Florida man steals highway patrol vehicle and lead cops on 11 mile chase

(WWSB) - A Florida man stole a highway patrol vehicle and led police on an 11 mile chase.
Troopers stopped to help a man who appeared “medically distressed” near Okeechobee, Florida, but before paramedics could arrive, the man jumped into the cruiser and took off going nearly 150 miles per hour.
At one point, authorities approached with guns drawn, but the suspect pushed through.
He lost control of the vehicle shortly after, and ran away into some woods. He was eventually arrested and is now facing multiple charges.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.