Second dog shot in Manatee County this month

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - We are learning that a second shooting involving a dog happened earlier this month in Manatee County.
The dog’s name is Axel and he is now back with his owner after he went missing and was found roaming in a Bradenton homeowners backyard with two gunshot wounds.
Axel was shot in the head and leg. Animal services say the bullets shattered into nine pieces. Manatee County Animal Services is stressing the consequences for animal abuse including shootings.
Animal cruelty is a felony charge and can land you in prison. There is no word on why and how two dogs ended up shot or the circumstances on what happened leading up to the dogs being taken into animal services.
ABC7 did reach out to the Sheriff’s Office and people there are saying that although there has been recent shootings on of dogs in the county, they do not consider this a trend.
