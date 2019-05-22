Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says three people were shot in South Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left three people injured.
Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Clark Road around 3:00 Wednesday morning.
When they arrived on scene, they say multiple people were in a parking lot.
Three people had gunshot wounds and were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies responded to an area near Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road to recover a vehicle involved.
The sheriff's office says the scene is secure, all parties involved have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.