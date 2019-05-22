Sarasota Bay project receives $2 million donation for phase one of the master plan

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The much talked about and highly anticipated Bay project received a nice boost Tuesday. This comes in the form of a hefty donation.
The Patterson Foundation announced it will be donating two million dollars for phase one of the Bay’s master plan, which includes an open space park on the Sarasota Bayfront around the Van Wezel.
This 100 to 150 million dollar project is transforming 53 acres which will take up to 15 years to build out. Prior to this contribution, the foundation made an initial donation of 300 thousand dollars.
On top of this two million dollar contribution, the Patterson Foundation is willing to pledge another three millions dollars if the community raises 15 million dollars.
