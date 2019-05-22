Residents concerned with blue green algae lingering in Trailer Estates in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “Yucky, yucky, yucky,” said Marianne Flynn.
What Flynn is talking about is the blue green algae in Sarasota Bay that her and her neighbors at Trailer Estates in Bradenton have been dealing with. She tells us the look of this algae is concerning but the smell is even worse.
“It’s in your car when you go around that when you get to the end of the road you can still smell it in your car,” said Flynn.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection confirmed a presence of the blue green algae last week. Some of it still lingering this week. Manatee County says according to the DEP, despite the unpleasant smell, this algae doesn’t carry toxins and it’s not harmful to sea life.
“I’m optimistic, I just hope things don’t get bad like they were last year,” said Gary Breton.
Breton’s home is located on the bay. He says there’s always worry when this type of algae makes an appearance.
“For some of the neighbors, it’s very concerning because they have respiratory problems and a popular place is the beach up here and some of them have to restrict themselves from coming out to the beach area,” said Breton.
In addition to respiratory issues, this algae bloom can cause skin irritation. Experts recommend for people to stay out of the water where this algae is present and keep pets away from it as well. Manatee County says they will continue to monitor the situation.
You can find a map of active algae blooms by clicking on this link: https://fdep.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=50c82b8b2a6f4d138f40187f616fe27d.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.