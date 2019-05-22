Police in Sarasota see a 26 percent increase in car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota say they’ve seen a 26 percent increase in car burglaries compared to this time last year and are giving drivers advice on how to avoid becoming victims.
Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge said, “Criminals will go and pull on door handles and then if one is open, they will rummage through your car."
Judge says thefts from unlocked vehicles is something they see year-round and it is frustrating because it is preventable.
“We have seen 86 percent of our vehicle burglaries this year, in the first half of this year, happening to unlocked cars. Out of those 86 percent, nine firearms have been stolen, and we hate to see that happen. So we really just want to remind people to take the two seconds and lock their cars.”
Judge said if this does happen to you, it is important to always call police and have a report filed.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.