Mississippi police officer charged with murdering woman

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford police officer is facing a murder charge.
On Tuesday, Oxford Police Department said Officer Matthew Kinne was arrested Monday in connection to the homicide of Dominique Clayton who was found dead Sunday.
Clayton’s mother and sister say she was shot in the back of the head in her bedroom while sleeping.
Oxford officers said early on in the investigation they determined that Kinne was involved with Clayton in some way, so they decided to turn over the investigation to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Kinne became a certified police officer in Mississippi in November of 2006. In 2018 he was named Oxford Police Department’s Mounted Officer of the Year.
“We will not hide behind our badge. This badge stands for truth and justice," said Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
McCutchen said their main goal is to seek justice for Clayton’s death.
“This badge stands for truth and justice and today is about justice for Dominique,” he said.
Clayton’s family agrees.
“We want the truth out and we want justice for my sister," said Shyjuan Clayton.
Clayton’s family had no further comment Tuesday so as not to disrupt the investigation.
“They’re crossing all their ‘Ts’ and dotting all their ‘Is’. For right now that’s it," the victim’s cousin Reggie Clayton said.
