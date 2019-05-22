Helping children cope with death and other forms of grief

“Be honest. Tell them the truth. You don’t try to sugarcoat it, would be one way of saying it, you wouldn’t do that," said Ingerick. "To be frank with them. To let them know that whatever feeling they have is appropriate and validate that. To let them know that there are times when they will be sad and then sometimes their life will go on and then they’ll be okay and then something will happen and they’ll be sad again.”