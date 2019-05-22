The heat turns up through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a steady east wind and hardly a cloud in the sky we can expect temperatures to soar over the next few days. A strong high pressure at the surface and in the upper reaches of the atmosphere will dominate our weather right through the weekend and beyond.
High temperatures will be running some 5-8 degrees above average with highs in the mid 90′s from Thursday through Sunday. There will only be a very small chance for a widely scattered storm or two in the late afternoon and evening each day.
Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70′s over the next 7 days.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE switching around to the NW later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
Stay hydrated this holiday weekend as the heat index will be approaching 100 each afternoon with lots of sunshine.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.