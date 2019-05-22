FPL installs underground power grid

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When Hurricanes Michael and Irma hit the state, thousands were left without power for days and in some cases weeks. That’s why Florida Power and Light (FPL) is showing off its efforts to bury power lines.
Today, FPL crews launching a pilot program in a Sarasota neighborhood to set up an underground power grid. It isn’t a new concept, but in the past, underground power has proven to be more reliable during a storm and in areas with a lot of trees.
“In this particular neighborhood we have 44 residents," FPL Storm Secure Underground Program Manager, Enrique Formoso said.
"They all had to agree with it. They all had to sign agreements in order for us to put the equipment on their property so all of the customers are ecstatic about this because they did experience outages during either Irma or Matthew and everyday reliability issues that they see because of the trees.”
Hurricane season starts less than two weeks from now on Saturday, June 1.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.