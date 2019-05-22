10-and-a-half-foot gator found in middle of Florida roadway

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was called after a driver spotted a large alligator in the roadway.
Deputies say thankfully there isn’t much traffic at that time of the morning and the gator hadn’t been hit by a car when they found the 10-foot, 6-inch long animal at Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard.
Trapper Ray Simonsen came out to wrangle the animal and the scene was cleared after a little more than an hour.
Deputies say they expect to continue to receive calls like these until at least the end of June when alligator mating season ends.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.