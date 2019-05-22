Florida lawmakers approve bill that makes it harder for citizens to put their initiatives on the ballot

(WWSB) - This month Florida lawmakers approved a controversial bill that is expected to make it harder to put citizens’ initiatives on the ballot.
Here are a few initiatives to watch in the coming months as petition gathering, Supreme Court reviews and the effects of the new legislation play out:
- Florida for a fair wage is proposing to gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to 15-dollars an hour.
- Florida decides healthcare is pursuing a proposal that would expand medicaid coverage to many low-income adults who are not currently eligible.
- Proposal to legalize marijuana for personal use is getting close to the threshold for Supreme Court review.
- Proposal to ban assault weapons is also trying to get on the 2020 ballot.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.