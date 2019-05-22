First Hotel Since 1973 Coming to the City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has been a growing place for residents to live and work in, but it hasn’t always been a big draw for tourists, as the city has only had one hotel since 1973. That’s now changing after officials broke ground on the city’s second hotel – which will be located on US 41, just west of Sumpter Boulevard.
“A hotel signals change for a city like North Port,” Mel Thomas, the manager of Economic Development for the City of North Port, said.
Officials say they’re confident it’s a great change. A way to keep up with the growth this Suncoast area has seen lately.
“We were looking for something that was really going to be able to handle the needs of the population long term, we have 70,000 people and growing, so really being able to accommodate all of our visitors is what we were looking for,” Nicole Galehouse, the Planning Division Manager for North Port, explained.
The future Hampton Inn & Suites will be will be a four-story, 100-room hotel with plenty of meeting space, an outdoor pool, indoor bar and a fitness room. Hoping to be the start of letting the world know that north port is not just a residential area… but also a destination for visitors.
“This is just the beginning. We’re a new city – just sixty years old. We’re celebrating our diamond anniversary, and a great time to celebrate it in a diamond ballfield, so we’re going to be having a lot of fun with that this year,” Thomas said.
The newest addition to the City of North Port, the home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility - CoolToday Park – will continue hosting events throughout the off season. Plus, the city is opening its new Aquatic Center in a few short months, and a long-time attraction, the Warm Mineral Springs, is set to get an upgrade soon.
“And it will service this area well. All the families that we’ll be able to entertain and make this area a quality of life experience for those that live here and beyond,” Thomas expressed.
The Hampton Inn & Suites is scheduled to be open by summer of 2020. There have also been talks about opening a few more throughout the city and one in West Villages.
