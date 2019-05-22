First hotel being built in North Port since 1973

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of North Port has been a growing place for residents to live and work in. It hasn’t always been a big draw for tourists though, with only hotel there since 1973.
That’s now changing though after officials broke ground on the city’s second hotel which will be located on U.S. 41, just west of Sumter Boulevard.
The new hotel will possibly be a huge success for the future of the city of North Port. “A hotel signals change for a city like North Port,” Manager of Economic Development, Mel Thomas said.
Officials say they are confident this is a great change. A way to keep up with the growth this Suncoast area has seen lately.
“We were looking for something that was really going to be able to handle the needs of the population long term, we have 70,000 people and growing, so really being able to accommodate all of our visitors is what we were looking for." Planning Division Manager, Nicole Galehouse said.
The future Hampton Inn and Suites will be a four-story, 100-room hotel with plenty of meeting space, an outdoor pool, indoor bar and a fitness room. Hoping to be the start of letting the world know that North Port is not just a residential area but also a destination for visitors.
“This is just the beginning. We’re a new city, just sixty years old," Thomas said. "We’re celebrating our diamond anniversary, and a great time to celebrate it in a diamond ballfield, so we’re going to be having a lot of fun with that this year.”
Thomas is, of course, talking about the newest addition to the City of North Port, the home of the Atlanta Braves spring training facility, Cool Today Park. The facility will continue hosting events throughout the off season.
Plus, the city is opening its new aquatic center in a few short months, and long-time attraction, the Warm Mineral Springs, is set to get an upgrade soon.
“And it will service this area well. All the families that we’ll be able to entertain and make this area a quality of life experience for those that live here and beyond," Thomas said.
The Hampton Inn and Suites is scheduled to be built by Summer of 2020, is the first, official hotel coming to that area.
There have also been talks about opening a few more throughout the city and one in West Villages.
