First Alert Weather: Warmer today with only isolated afternoon showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be slightly warmer today with only isolated afternoon showers. The normal high temperatures is 86 and we will be about 7 degrees warmer today. Humidity will slowly be on the increase as an east to southeast wind brings in Atlantic moisture over the next few days. High pressure will slowly sink south and build over Florida as dry air aloft reduces the rainfall chance for the rest of the week and into next week.