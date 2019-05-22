Bloom of Blue-Green Algae in Sarasota Bay has community concerned

(WWSB) - Presence of blue-green algae in the Sarasota Bay has people in one Bradenton community a little concerned.
ABC7′s Rick Adams spoke with a resident who said, ″It’s in your car. When you go around that, when you get to the end of the road, you can still smell it in your car."
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection confirmed a presence of the Blue-green algae last week and say despite the unpleasant smell, this algae doesn’t carry toxins and it’s not harmful to sea life, but people on the Suncoast are still reeling from the red tide scare that plagued most of Florida.
“I’m optimistic, I just hope things don’t get bad like they were last year,” says Gary Breton’s, whose home is located on the bay. He says there’s always worry when this type of algae makes an appearance.
“For some of the neighbors, it’s very concerning because they have respiratory problems and a popular place is the beach up here and some of them have to restrict themselves from coming out to the beach area.”
In addition to respiratory issues, this algae bloom can cause skin irritation. Experts recommend for people to stay out of the water where this algae is present and keep pets away from it as well.
