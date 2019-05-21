UPDATE: 19-year-old walking on Belleair Beach after critical hit-and-run crash in Sarasota

(WWSB) - A speedy recovery is underway for Jack Kelley, the 19-year-old who was critically injured by a hit-and run-crash in Sarasota this February.
On May 19, 2019 a Facebook post titled “These two. My heart and soul. Siena is rock a rock.” captured Jack Kelley walking on Belleair Beach in Pinellas County after he was released from ICU in mid-March.
His dad recorded the 15 second video ending with “Living the life man!”
Kelley was injured in a crash on U.S. 41 in Sarasota on Thursday, February 28 that was caught on video:
It happened around 7:45am outside the Lantern Inn & Suites at U.S. 41 and Pearl Avenue in Sarasota. Video from Jim Gill shows a 2003 Kia Sedona stopped facing south on U.S. 41, waiting to turn left into a gas station, before it turns in front of a 2018 Audi A3 heading north.
Kelley attempts to swerve from the van’s path, but the van continues into the far right lane, colliding with the left rear of the Audi, which overturns and flips several times in the Lantern Inn & Suites parking lot.
The Audi hit a parked vehicle, pushing it into a second parked vehicle, before hitting a concrete wall and coming to a rest on its roof.
Kelley suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Kia Sedona fled the scene traveling north on U.S. 41.
On Friday, March 1, Florida Highway Patrol impounded the van involved in the crash but did not make any arrests in the case until Saturday, March 2 when 24-year-old Zachari Brock was taken into the custody.
He was charged with two felonies, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a valid license, and was given a traffic citation. He has since been bonded out of jail.
