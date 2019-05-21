Suncoast Humane Society thinks outside the box to help pets feel more comfortable

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Animals in shelters typically live in a high-stress environment. That’s why the Suncoast Humane Society is thinking outside the box to make these pets feel more comfortable in their temporary care.
Their latest animal enrichment programs include Healing touch for Animals, Reiki, and even a Live Cello performance.
“Providing needed medical attention and a healthy diet is important, but our enrichment programs help fill an emotional void caused by shock and separation anxiety,” says the Humane Society’s Executive Director.
