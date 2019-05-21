Students and neighbors mourn death of 9-year-old hit while riding bike to school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A third grade student has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Sarasota Monday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Webber Street and Nodosa Drive. The school district says 9-year-old Roman Miller was riding his bike to Brentwood Elementary School with his sister when he was struck by a pickup truck that was being driven by 25-year-old Charity Lamb of Sarasota, who was attempting to turn left onto Webber.
Troopers say Miller and his sister were biking west on Webber, beginning to cross Nodosa. Miller, who was wearing a helmet, was dragged around 15 feet when he was struck by the truck as Lamb attempted to turn onto Webber after first stopping at the stop sign on Nodosa.
“Everything about it is tragic,” said Kylie Field. Her little sister is a kindergartner at Brentwood Elementary.
“My mom actually called me crying because they came up on the intersection and saw a bunch of lights and there was blood on the ground," Field explained. "There was a backpack laying in the road and my sister was like what happened? Who’s backpack is that?”
Lamb remained on scene and is said to be cooperating with investigators. She told police she saw Roman Miller’s sister and waved her by at the stop sign, but she did not see the 9-year-old boy.
“It’s unbelievable and it’s so frustrating and it just seems that this had to have been so preventable because it’s not a new problem, it’s not a problem that people are unaware of,” said Field.
Miller’s mother and the school’s principal both went to the scene before he was taken to Doctors Hospital, where he later passed away. The school, which is less than a half mile from where the student was struck, had trauma counselors available for affected students and staff who will remain at the school through the end of the week.
She’s one of several frustrated neighbors and says her family has contacted police eight to 10 times in the last two years to tell them this stretch of road is dangerous, but nothing has been done.
“It’s definitely a tragic day for us here in Sarasota County Schools,” said Tracey Beeker, Communications Director of the School District.
The district broke the news to students about Miller’s passing after lunch. They notified parents in the morning, giving them an option to come to campus to tell their children themselves.
Staff said many of the students are devastated. The young 9-year-old made a huge impact on classmates.
“I think it’s really important for parents to acknowledge the fact that something scary did actually take place," said Beeker. "But to be there to talk [their students] through it, to hear what they’re thinking and what’s going through their mind, how they’re processing the news.”
Friends and family of the boy brought flowers and balloons for a memorial near the crash site.
The crash remains under investigation at this time and Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to come forward. At this time, no charges have been placed against Lamb. Troopers say when their investigation is complete, it’s likely Lamb will face charges, but none that would rise to the level of jail time.
Trooper Ken Watson said, “Even though it’s the last week of school, a lot of these children are walking and biking to school. We want to make sure that... everyone is doing their best to look at all directions before pulling out. We all have a habit of looking to the left because that’s where oncoming traffic would be, you have to remember to take that look to the right and make sure there are no pedestrians or cyclists within the roadway.”
Tuesday, following the crash, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler proposed that staff work together to find ways to make it safer for students who walk or ride bikes to school, such as by expanding school zones or providing more crossing guards. The County Commission then voted unanimously to look further into the matter.
