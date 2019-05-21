New hotel being built next to convention center in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, crews are now clearing a piece of land on Palmetto to make room for a new hotel.
It will sit on 13 acres of land near the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The developer plans to break ground on the eight story hotel in just a few months.
City leaders say it’s needed to support the convention center. The city plans to use a one and a half million dollar grant to make improvements for future traffic including a connector between 7th Street to Haben Boulevard.
The developer is now working on final construction and engineering plans.
