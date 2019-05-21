Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Crab Cake Recipe

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients:
2# Lump Crab Meat
1# Claw Meat
3 Egg Yolks
16 oz. of Mayonnaise
1/2 oz. Chopped Parsley
1/2 oz. Old Bay Seasoning
2 oz. Panko Breadcrumbs (plus some to coat patties)
Olive oil
Directions:
Scramble the eggs with mayonnaise, parsley, panko and old bay seasoning.
Gently fold in the Lump Crab Meat first and then add the Claw Meat to incorporate everything, trying not to break up the chunks of Crab.
Form into 3 oz. Patties and coat with Panko Breadcrumbs.
Sauté in Olive oil until golden brown all around, and then finish in a 350-degree oven to an internal temp of 165 degrees.
Remoulade Sauce:
2 cups Mayonnaise
1/2 cup minced Green Pepper
1/2 cup minced Green Onions
2 oz. whole grain Mustard
2 oz. Ketchup
1/4 tsp. Black Pepper
1/2 tsp. Paprika
1 tsp. Chili Powder
1 oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Worcestershire Sauce
1/2 oz. Hot Sauce
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.