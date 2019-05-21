Larger than usual protest in front of Planned Parenthood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the wake of a series of state votes restricting abortions around the country, a larger than usual group rallied in front of Planned Parenthood headquarters in Sarasota Tuesday morning.
Pro-life representatives regularly march or pray in front of the building on days abortions are performed inside the offices.
Rose Marie Coon of Lakewood Ranch admits she was a little surprised by the state governments that voted to to restrict abortion, but she said it was long overdue.
“I think with all the years, what is it, 46 years since Roe v. Wade, I think people are seeing that this is not right,” she said.
The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida later emailed ABC7 a statement about a series of pro-choice rallies taking place Tuesday:
"Today, people throughout Florida and America rally to support quality health care, including access to abortion care. These are health care decisions that should be made by a woman, her family, physician and faith, not by legislators.
“Across the country, we are seeing a disturbing new wave of extreme bans on abortion. These last few weeks, conservative-led legislatures across the country have launched an all-out assault on abortion access that threatens the lives of women. These unnecessary barriers to information and care are unjust and will result in poor health outcomes for women and their families,” Stephanie Fraim wrote.
